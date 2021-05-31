karjenner-real-estate:-from-kylie’s-$36.5-million-holmby-hills-mansion-to-kim’s-calabasas-escape

The Kardashian-Jenner’s are not only reality TV icons, but businesswomen with extensive real estate portfolios. See pics of all their Los Angeles mansions!

When it comes to real estate, the KarJenner sisters don’t mess around! From 23-year-old Kylie Jenner‘s $36.5 million estate in Holmby Hills, to her big sister Kim Kardashian‘s very uniquely designed home in Calabasas, the reality TV stars own some of the most beautiful properties in Los Angeles. Most recently, it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Kris Jenner, 65, purchased side-by-side mansions on a three-acre plot of land located in Hidden Hills! In new photos, which surfaced on April 30, construction was underway on the properties of the two mega mansions that were built in 2020.

A source close to the family recently spoke to HollywoodLife about why the TV stars turned businesswomen are so involved in the real estate market. “Kylie and Kris are buying so much property purely for business purposes,” the insider dished. “It’s a tax write off and they’re smart business women and it makes sense. Kylie especially has gotten really into learning about the real estate market as a side project.”

The source added, “A lot of people don’t know this, but Khloe also has been buying and selling real estate for the same reasons. They’ll keep doing it too. They may keep some here and there for a vacation home or just another home to have, but they’re not doing it for that specific reason.” Continue reading for a breakdown of all the latest KarJenner homes!

Kylie Jenner’s $36.5 Million Mansion Kylie Jenner’s mansion. Image: SplashNews.com

In 2020, Kylie left Calabasas, the neighborhood that was synonymous with her family’s name,

