kate-hudson’s-parents:-everything-to-know-about-her-relationship-with-mom-goldie-hawn-&-stepdad-kurt-russell

Although Kate Hudson has been estranged from her biological father, Bill Hudson, for many years, she still recalls a wonderful childhood thanks to mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell. Find out all about Kate’s family unit here!

Kate Hudson, 42, is an actress, businesswoman, and writer who rose to prominence in the early 2000s with her Oscar-nominated turn as Penny Lane in the film Almost Famous. The famous star herself didn’t fall too far from the Hollywood tree as her mother, Goldie Hawn, 76, and father, Bill Hudson, 72, made names for themselves in show business. Although Goldie and Bill divorced in 1982 after having Kate and her younger brother, Oliver Hudson, 45, Kate was still raised with a prominent father figure in her life with stepdad Kurt Russell, 70, whom Goldie began dating in the early ’80s and hasn’t split from since.

Find out more about Kate’s parents, both biological and not, here!

Kate’s mother, Goldie Hawn Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson at a screening for ‘Get Back’ (William Chapman/Shutterstock)

Goldie’s lookalike daughter Kate obviously got her acting and performing skills from her mom — not to mention her sunny disposition and upbeat personality. Goldie, an actress, producer, and singer, initially rose to stardom during the mid-’60s on the sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. She was then quickly recognized as a serious actress after taking home an Oscar for her performance in 1969’s Cactus Flower and continued making star turns in movies like Shampoo (1975) and Private Benjamin (1980).

“I never though about the kind of support I had because it just felt like who we were,” Kate also told PEOPLE in September.

