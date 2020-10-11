kate-mckinnon-breaks-character-as-‘dr.-wayne-wenodis’-&-freaks-out-over-trump’s-coronavirus-on-‘snl’

Kate McKinnon debuted this hilarious character alongside Colin Jost and Michael Che on ‘Weekend Update’ — but couldn’t keep it together as the ‘medical expert’!

Kate McKinnon, 36, is a comedy genius! The Saturday Night Live star just stole the show on “Weekend Update” as the show’s hilarious in-house medical expert, Dr. Wayne Wenodis. “We know you’re highly respected in your field,” Colin Jost, 38, said to Kate as Dr. Wayne, who was giving us some Dr. Einstein vibes. “We know this,” she declared, which was her go-to line for pretty much everything Colin had to say.

“Having a televised medical exam is highly unusual,” Colin went on, as Kate’s Wayne leaned back and smoked out of a pipe. “[Trump] has not said if he had a negative test,” Colin went on, as she replied, “That we do not know.” The pair totally broke character as the moment was just that hilarious. “Are you saying we know this, or your last name?” the anchor finally questioned. “Wenodis is Greek. In English, it translates to we know this. Like, we’re aware of this,” she explained. When it came to Donald Trump‘s Coronavirus, Kate’s Wayne, however, had some concerns. “It’s very complicated. How can I say this? A room has air, right? We know this. Everybody has a nose, we know this. Everybody’s face has a hole — we know this,” she went on, declaring Florida a “freaky place” if that happens to be the next location of a Trump rally.

Kate McKinnon as Dr. Wayne Wenodis and Colin Jost on ‘Weekend Update’. (NBC)

“While I’m here, I have to give you a test,” she went on, proceeding to take Colin’s blood pressure. As the pair completely lost it laughing,

