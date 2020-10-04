Kate McKinnon Pays Sweet Tribute To Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Watch

October 4, 2020 12:55AM EDT

Just 2 weeks after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, Kate McKinnon put her robe on for a brief but emotional moment on the premiere of ‘SNL.’

Kate McKinnon, 36, paid tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live. The longtime SNL regular — who has been playing the Supreme Court Judge for five years — put her RBG robe on for what is likely the final time. Kate’s RBG appeared unexpectedly seated in the audience as people cheered around her after “Weekend Update.” With a hand over her heart, Kate nodded to say thank you as she then looked up at a screen that read, “Rest In Power” over an image of the costume. Pass the tissue!

The brief — but poignant tribute — comes just two week after Ruth passed away at the age of 87-years-old following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Her death was confirmed by the Supreme Court on Sept. 18, 2020 and many celebrities — including Ruth — mourned the loss of the trailblazer. “For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again,” Kate said in a statement to HollywoodLife via a rep for Saturday Night Live.

The two women had the opportunity to meet RBG at a performance of Fiddler on the Roof in 2019. “Playing her on SNL was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg,

