Kate Middleton Stuns In Elegant & Regal 40th Birthday Portraits — Photos

January 8, 2022 6:31PM EST

Kate Middleton’s milestone 40th birthday falls on Jan. 9! Just a day ahead of the big day, the Duchess of Cambridge looked more beautiful than ever in three stunning portraits.

Kate Middleton is just hours away from celebrating her milestone 40th birthday on Jan. 9. In advance of the momentous occasion, Kensington Palace released a trio of stunning new portraits taken by London’s Kew Gardens photographer Paolo Roversi. Kate looked more beautiful and regal than ever for the timeless images that will be housed as part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery.

In the first photo, which is in black-and-white, Kate wore a stunning off-the-shoulder white chiffon gown. She looked off to the side as her loosely curled hair blew slightly back, showing off her classic drop earrings with both pearls and diamonds. Her iconic sapphire engagement ring, made famous by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, was prominently displayed on her left hand.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge hosts a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, London, UK on Dec. 8, 2021. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The next photo, published by PEOPLE, moved to color, capturing the rich color of her red satin gown. The one-shoulder, asymmetrical number featured a dramatic puffed sleeve and pockets, reminiscent of 1980s fashion. She added diamond earrings to the stunning ensemble, with her brown hair tousled into a relaxed curl and brushed to the side.

For the third image, Paolo captured the Duchess of Cambridge’s warm smile with an up-close portrait. Kate looked like she barely aged a day from her 20s in the youthful black-and-white image,

