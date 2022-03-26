kate-middleton-is-gorgeous-in-blue-satin-gown-on-caribbean-visit-with-prince-william:-photos

See Pics

March 25, 2022 11:25PM EDT

Kate Middleton stunned in a Cinderella-esque blue gown just after she was spotted wearing shorts for the first time in years.

Kate Middleton gave off some stunning Cinderella vibes while on their annual Caribbean trip. She stunned in a light blue satin dress with straps that slid down her shoulders and held a matching clutch as she walked beside Prince William. He looked just as classy wearing a tuxedo and a fancy bowtie. The two definitely looked like royalty in their elegant attire.

Kate Middleton and Prince Williams in the Bahamas. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Earlier today, Kate rocked a completely different look. The Duchess showed off her long legs in a pair of shorts. She has only been spotted wearing shorts twice in her time in the public eye. The most recent time was in 2019 and the time before that was ten years prior. She paired her khaki shorts and brown woven belt with a classic polo.

Kate has been pulling off some fabulous looks for this Caribbean tour. She stunned in an emerald green gown that was decked out with feathers and sparkles as she dined in Jamaica. Meanwhile, she looked fabulous in a custom, hot pink metallic dress by British designer, The Vampire’s Wife while in Belize a few days prior.

Kate Middleton wears a stunning blue gown. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Kate and Prince Williams have certainly had their sights set on world matters. When Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, they spoke out on the matter and their own personal connection to the country. “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” they tweeted.

