Kate Upton Is A Bombshell In A Blue Bikini As She Sunbathes In A Pool — Photo

March 11, 2022 11:44PM EST

Va-va-voom! Kate Upton stunned in a blue bikini as she went for a dip, declaring, ‘mentally, I am here.’

Kate Upton, 29, is the bikini queen! The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model sizzled in a new Instagram post rocking a blue printed bikini, shared to her grid on Friday, March 11. The blonde bombshell showed off her figure in the triangle top as she partially lounged in a postcard worthy infinity pool, capturing the deep blue ocean behind her.

“Mentally, I am here,” she captioned the image, suggesting the snap could be a throwback photo. In the picture, she gently leaned on both elbows as she pushed herself out of the water to catch some rays, leaving her legs submerged in the pool. Her toned abs were on full display as she arched backwards, getting just a bit of sun on her face which was otherwise protected by black sunglasses and a large straw hat. While she didn’t share a location, Kate looked like she was in total paradise!

In a post shared just two days ago, the model and actress wore another bikini — this time a pink tie dye one — as she implied she was in Mexico! “always singing the soundtrack of encanto at lunch,” she wrote alongside the photos, dropping the name of the Disney animated flick Encanto. The 2021 film is not set in Mexico, but in Colombia, and follows the story of the Madrigal family who have magical gifts with the exception of one.

Kate was once again glowing as she sat at a table and enjoyed a cocktail in the shade. She wrapped herself in a burgundy towel as she dramatically put her arms out,

