the-real-reason-kathy-hilton-messaged-her-husband-during-rhobh-aspen-trip

Sounds like things in Aspen weren’t all hunky dory!

Kathy Hilton spilled the tea about what really went down on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s recent cast’s trip to Aspen, Colo. During an Instagram Live interview with E! Entertainment, the mother-of-four proclaimed that while she had “the most wonderful time,” there was some drama involving the other ladies.

Speaking alongside daughter Paris Hilton on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Kathy revealed of the trip, “The girls did have some squabbles.” She said that during the stay in sister Kylie Richards‘ rental property, “There were a few little squabbles where some people moved out of Kyle’s.”

Rumors of drama were fueled over the weekend, when an unverified screenshot spread online that allegedly showed Kathy commenting on her husband Rick Hilton’s since-deleted Instagram post, writing, “Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!”

The 62-year-old socialite is explaining what happened during that frightening moment.

“I lost my phone, which I do,” Kathy explained. “I was left in the house by myself at one point. And it was about 3:00 in the morning. My husband puts his phone in his office, and I know at about midnight he’s on his iPad, and he’ll be scrolling through.”

She continued, “I knew I’d catch him by saying, ‘Call me, get me out of here,’ because I did have my iPad, 10 percent left, no charger. And I started getting scared, hearing all the noises. I didn’t know what to do.”

Kathy added that she moved out of Kyle’s rental place the next day and into the luxe hotel The Little Nell.

