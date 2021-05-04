Katie Holmes, 42, Rocks Gorgeous Dresses On The Set Of ‘Watergate Girl’ In NYC — See Pics

Katie Holmes had multiple outfit changes while filming her new movie, ‘Watergate Girl,’ in New York City on May 3. See the retro dresses!

Katie Holmes, 42, stunned in not one but two dresses while filming Watergate Girl in New York City on Monday, May 3. Katie is producing and starring in the movie based on the 2020 memoir The Watergate Girl: My Fight for Truth and Justice Against a Criminal President, which was written by lawyer Jill-Wine Banks, who served as a Watergate prosecutor in the early ’70s. To channel the style of the era, Katie began her work day in a retro outfit: a long dress with a Peter Pan collar covered in 70’s-esque mustard and black stripes. She completed the ensemble with bunched-up crew socks and loafers (well, Katie had on a plaid face mask on too, but we’re presuming that won’t be making it into the movie).

Katie Holmes transforms into a high-powered ’70s lawyer on the set of Watergate Girl on May 3, 2021. [SplashNews]Later that Monday, Katie swapped her striped dress for another throwback look: a long-sleeved dress featuring a pink floral pattern that flowed into a black skirt, which was cinched at the waist with a black belt adorned with gold medallions. It was a look we could imagine someone could wear to Woodstock, which happened just a few years before the Watergate scandal. The other details in Katie’s outfit, however, were a far cry from the groovy era of the infamous music festival: she also wore a paisley print face mask with Uggs.

Katie Holmes wears dress two of the day while filming in NYC on May 3, 2021. [SplashNews]Katie’s new movie isn’t simply about the Watergate scandal.

» Read Full Article