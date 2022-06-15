katie-holmes-&-new-boyfriend-bobby-wooten-make-red-carpet-debut-at-tribeca-film-festival

View gallery

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are getting comfortable with their new relationship! The Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, and her musician boyfriend, 33, appeared at the Tribeca premiere of Alone Together on Tuesday at the SVA Theater in New York. At the event, Katie looked summer-ready in a white crochet maxi dress, accessorizing with a tan clutch and matching necklace and bracelet. Her chic dress dropped so low that it obscured her shoes, and she wore her brunette hair down.

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten arrive for the premiere of ‘Alone Together’ at the SVA Theater in New York City on June 14, 2022. (Ouzounova / SplashNews.com)

Bobby coordinated with a casual white linen shirt look, paired with a casual black jacket. The June 14 appearance comes after Bobby and Katie snuggled up at the red carpet for the Moth Ball‘s 25 Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York, and Katie looked similarly radiant in a sweeping orange, long sleeved dress. The leadup to their official appearances as a couple followed weeks of speculations, during which they were seeing sweetly kissing in New York and news hit that Bobby had met Katie’s mother, Kathy Holmes. All signs point to the union being a serious one, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April that Katie is “smitten.”

“She is absolutely smitten with Bobby,” the insider revealed. “He is romantic and charming. Katie is allowing herself to feel these feelings and she knows that she is deserving of love.

