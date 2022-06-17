Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

June 17, 2022
katie-holmes-rocks-baggy-jeans-&-$4k-chanel-bag-while-out-walking-in-nyc:-photo
Written by
0

View gallery

Bella Hadid Bella Hadid out and about, New York, USA - 04 Aug 2017

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Katie Holmes looks stylish in a Chanel bag as we catch her on a leisurely stroll through New York City. Pictured: Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Singer Bebe Rexha heads out to the Formula1 Miami GP dressed in denim. The NYC born star wore a black cutout top with a jean jacket and jean pants.Pictured: Bebe RexhaRef: SPL5308758 080522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.

Katie HolmesKatie Holmes looked gorgeous as she made her way through New York City on June 16, 2022 (Photo: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Katie appeared to be quite occupied by her phone on her walk. Perhaps, she was speaking to her new beau, Bobby Wooten III, to who she has been linked since April. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Alone Together on Tuesday, showing how serious they are.

Katie and the rising producer and musician are so into each other that Bobby even met Katie’s one child, Suri Cruise, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. According to an insider, 16-year-old Suri “absolutely approves” of her mom’s new love interest. “Katie has introduced her boyfriend Bobby to Suri and Suri absolutely approves of him,” the insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

ross-mathews-is-engaged-to-dr.-wellington-garcia

Ross Mathews Is Engaged to Dr. Wellington García

February 23, 2021
celebrities-join-protests-across-the-country

Celebrities Join Protests Across The Country

May 31, 2020
rep.-al-green-says-juneteenth-more-important-than-ever,-rips-trump-for-taking-credit

Rep. Al Green Says Juneteenth More Important Than Ever, Rips Trump for Taking Credit

June 19, 2020