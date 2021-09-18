Katie Holmes Rocks Semi-Sheer Top While Out In NYC With Her Dog — Photo

See Pic

September 18, 2021 12:52AM EDT

The ‘Batman Begins’ actress kept her outfit pretty casual, as she went for a peaceful stroll with her pup.

Comfort’s most important! Katie Holmes rocked a pretty simple look while running around with her dog in New York City on Friday September 17. The 42-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum sported a white top over a pair of light blue jeans, as she headed to her car. She also sported a light, tan-colored face mask, and comfy-looking pair of white New Balance sneakers. She also carried a large black-and-white patterned bag, as she stepped out.

Katie sported a white-top, while out with her dog in NYC. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

In another photo, Katie had thrown a light-brown coat on over the semi-sheer top, as she carried her tiny brown Chihuahua, named Honey, whom she takes care of with her 15-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, via DailyMail. Katie has two dogs, who her daughter helps her out with plenty!

Whether it’s a casual look or a gorgeous outfit, Katie can really rock just about anything! The Jack and Jill actress showed off plenty of amazing looks during New York Fashion Week, like the sexy black, cutout dress that she rocked underneath a long button down shirt at the opening of Swiss luxury watch company Vacheron Constantin’s new store in New York on September 8. She also looked absolutely dazzling in an all-black, glittering, patterned pantsuit at Christian Siriano’s fashion show for NYFW to debut his newest collection.

Even though she’s rocked the fabulous outfits at the high-fashion events, Katie also looks great when she wears more plain and casual clothes,

