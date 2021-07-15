katie-holmes-takes-‘sweetest-daughter’-suri-cruise,-15,-on-a-cute-shopping-spree-in-nyc

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise hit up the shops in New York City! See photos of the actress and her mini-me.

Katie Holmes and her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise enjoyed some retail therapy in New York on Wednesday, July 14. The actress, 42, and her daughter, 15, were all smiles as they strolled the SoHo neighborhood in Lower Manhattan in casual chic outfits, hitting up retailer Scotch & Soda. See the photos of the mother-daughter duo HERE!

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise shopping in Manhattan in February. (SplashNews)

The Dawson’s Creek alum paired a stylish long-sleeved blue and white striped button-up with light-wash denim jeans, finishing the shopping look with black Gucci loafers and classic black tote bags. Her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, wore an oversized white t-shirt, maroon shorts, and a bubble gum pink face mask.

In one snapshot, Katie can be seen pulling out her colorful Louis Vuitton wallet to pay for her shopping haul inside of Scotch & Soda, putting her fun dark purple nail polish in full display. The mother-daughter duo love their shopping sprees: in late April, the duo stretched their wallets in the big city, emerging with numerous bags of purchases.

That month, Katie paid tribute to her daughter on her birthday, sharing a throwback pic of Suri on Instagram on April 19. “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!” she captioned. “I can’t believe you are already 15!” She also gushed about Suri the following month on Mother’s Day, calling her the “sweetest daughter” in another throwback post.

While the actress has always remained relatively mum about her daughter publicly,

