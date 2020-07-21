katy-perry-reveals-how-she-&-orlando-bloom-are-preparing-for-the-arrival-of-their-baby-girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are doing everything they can to become first-time parents. The evidence is right in their garage!

Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom, 43, have already taken an important precautionary measure before welcoming their first child together! While appearing on the July 20 episode of Celebrity Small Talk, host Smallzy asked Katy if she’s made the automobile upgrade to a mini van (moms’ transportation of choice). The “Daisy” singer admitted “no,” she doesn’t — but she does have a hybrid SUV!

Katy and Orlando didn’t stop planning ahead there. Smallzy then asked Katy if she’s installed a car seat into this hybrid SUV; while the answer to that was also a “no,” she has already thought of future car rides with her mini me. “Not yet, but there’s one [a car seat] in the garage…it’s all happening, bit by bit, little by little,” Katy assured.

Judging by her latest interview, Katy is going to be a spectacular mom — a title that she’s been waiting to take on since announcing her pregnancy in March of 2020! However, she’s not giving up her singing career to become a full-time parent. “I never wanted to have to chose between being a mother and doing what I love,” Katy also told Smallzy during their chat. She continued, “As long as it brings me joy then I think the energy surrounding it and my family is healthy. I’m an active mum, I call myself a mom on the move.”

Katy Perry performed with her baby bump in tow at the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia on March 8, right before lockdown. (BACKGRID)

For now, Katy will be rocking her baby bump before her baby rocks in a car seat.

