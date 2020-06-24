Katy Perry Shakes Her Baby Bump As She Dances To New Remix Of Her Song ‘Daisies’ — Watch

Katy Perry put on DJ Oliver Heldens’ remix of her new song, ‘Daisies,’ and jammed out with her dance partner: her baby bump!

Forget shaking your tail feather — Katy Perry instead shook her baby bump while grooving away to the DJ Oliver Heldens remix of her song, “Daisies.” The 35-year-old pop star filmed herself in the mirror while dancing to the club version of her new single, and shared the resulting clips to her Instagram Story on June 23. Katy made sure to zoom in on the bump containing her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43.

As an extra push to promote the new remix, Katy even paid tribute to her song by rocking a green dress dotted with daisies! Katy topped off the look with an olive knotted head wrap. The songstress managed to pull off a dance session and fashion statement, all while brushing her teeth! She concluded the montage of dance clips with a shout-out to Instagram’s favorite dance star, actor Rickey Thompson.

While Katy rocked out to a hyper-charged version of the song in the video above, the original single — released on May 15 — arrived with a dreamy music video that made you want to stop and smell the flowers.

Katy is looking forward to bringing forth the new life growing inside her, the expecting mother once wondered how she herself could keep living while writing her upcoming album. “I was clinically depressed and coming out of that, didn’t know what my life was. I couldn’t really imagine living, to be completely honest,” Katy confessed during an interview on Good Morning America, uploaded on May 22.

“[Fans] can expect a record about resilience and finding the light at the end of the tunnel,” Katy continued.

