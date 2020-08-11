Kayleigh-Paige Rees set to star in coming-of-age drama Faulty Roots

Sanditon star Kayleigh-Paige Rees is set to make her US film debut as Lola in the highly anticipated coming-of-age drama, Faulty Roots. From writer and director Ella Greenwood, Faulty Roots is based on Greenwood’s original short of the same name, which has been praised for promoting awareness of teenage mental health. Kayleigh-Paige Rees joins Gavin & Stacey star Melanie Walters as the first to be cast in the film.

Kayleigh-Paige Rees is best known for her role as Julia Beaufort in PBS & ITV’s Primetime period drama ‘Sanditon‘ based upon Jane Austen’s last unfinished novel. With a successful start to her career in the critically acclaimed indie films Ann Rolls Green and Skinny World, Rees is paving her path as a true force in the film industry! We caught up with Kayleigh-Paige Rees to discuss Faulty Roots, ‘Sanditon’, and much more!

Cliché: Tell us about your upcoming project, Faulty Roots.

Kayleigh-Paige Rees: Faulty Roots is a wonderfully written feature film looking at teenage mental health and those difficult years when becoming a young adult. Faulty Roots is the only script I’ve ever read and that truly feels like a teenage mouthpiece.

What drew you in about the character of Lola in Faulty Roots?

What drew me to the character of Lola was the portrayal of a teenager. I think that teenagers have such a complicated time. I’ve always wanted to explore this further but it was just a case of finding the right script and this was definitely it.

You starred in “Sanditon” which is a beloved series that aired last year! What was it like taking on the role of Julia Beaufort?

It was incredible! To be a part of such a fantastic cast and get the opportunity to play a character written by Jane Austen was just so amazing, I will always treasure that series and everything that I learnt from it.

You have worked on numerous film and television projects so far in your career. Do you have a dream role or project you would like to see made?

This is very random but I would love to be a part of an action movie. Or some sort of film that requires training or learning a new skill. I would adore a challenge and that is something I would definitely look at being a part of in the future.

What inspired you to start your podcast, “Real Talk with Kayleigh?”

I started my podcast during lockdown. I live in the countryside and when we went into lockdown, creatively, it felt quite isolating. A lot of my friends and family who I live by aren’t creative and the podcast allows me to speak to new people who I deeply admire. It has helped me realise that we are all feeling the same. It’s been a pleasure doing the podcast and I’ve made some great friends from it.

Is there a dream guest that you hope to have on your podcast?

Bill Hader! I love him so much. Every interview I hear him in they ask the same questions so I would love the chance to delve a little deeper.

What is next for you?

I have two upcoming feature films and I am currently looking to make a documentary looking deeper into eating disorders.

Images Provided by ITV Studios and Nilay Photography