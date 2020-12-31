keep-your-healthy-diet-goals-on-track-with-this-portable-blender-bottle-that’s-on-sale-for-less-than-$25

Shop

December 31, 2020 1:18PM EST

If you’re trying to get your healthy diet goals back on track then this portable blender is the perfect option for you & it’s currently on sale for under $25!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for the new year and considering we’ve been stuck in quarantine for months, you may feel that your healthy diet routine has taken a toll and if you’re ready to get back on track then you must consider the Tenswall Portable Blender which is currently on sale for $21.99. You have to act fast though because this deal won’t last forever and you don’t want to pass up this great price.

Get the Tenswall Portable Blender here for $21.99.

The blender comes in a pretty blue color and has a magnetic switch that makes the blender safe and easy to use. As soon as you separate the top from the bottom, the blender automatically shuts off and it has a 380ML capacity, which is a perfect size for a personal smoothie. The best part is, the blender acts as a bottle too so as soon as your done mixing your ingredients together, you can remove the bottle and enjoy your smoothie on the go.

The blender comes equipped with six full blades and four miniature blades that work together to give you a powerful blend. You can add any ingredients you want from vegetables to fruits and ice, plus, the blades make it so that you are left with no big chunks and just a smooth,

