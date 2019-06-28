Celebrity News

Keith Williams Interview with Cliche Magazine

by Thursday, June 27, 2019

Q: For those who aren’t too familiar, who is Keith L. Williams?

A: I’m an actor from Mansfield, Texas. Most people recognize me as Jasper from Fox’s The Last Man on Earth. I’m just a 12-year-old kid doing what I love, watching all of my dreams come true and hopefully inspiring somebody.

Q: You booked your first commercial within two months of auditioning after moving to LA, that must have been a rush of excitement for you.  Tell us a bit about that experience?

A: It was a very quick experience. I auditioned, I was called back for producers, then was pinned, and after a short while, I was hired. Commercials are less stressful than a film casting process (Keith chuckles). I don’t believe that my first working experience could’ve been any more special.

Q: You play a leading role, Lucas, in the new movie “Good Boys”. What is one ultimate experience you have had with your friends that you will never forget? 

A: Filming Good Boys was the most ultimate experience I’ve ever had with my friends. I enjoyed all of the crazy things we did, because I know for a fact that I could never have done them at my age in real life. 

Q: Who are some of your biggest inspirations in life, and what motivates you to go out there and be a go getter? 

A:  I would definitely have to say my mom is my biggest influence and supporter. She moved out to Los Angeles, California by herself and on a prayer, and refused to leave until my acting career blossomed. She inspires me to be the best in everything I do. 

Q: Besides acting you also can rap, have you thought about pursuing that as a career as well?

A: I so cannot rap– maybe playfully, but I have absolutely no rap flow (Keith giggles.) I do love rap music though and can sing.

Q: Last but not least, where can people find you on social media?

A: You can all find me on both Twitter and Instagram: @KeithLWilliams

Interview by Marin Hamataj

