kelly-osbourne-fires-back-at-tabloid-for-“fat-shaming”-her-during-“hardest-year”-of-her-life

Kelly Osbourne had heated words for National Enquirer after receiving email saying that the tabloid plans on running a story about her “weight gain.”

Consider this as Kelly Osbourne going on the record.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Osbournes alum shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from National Enquirer that asked for her to comment on an upcoming story, which insensitively claimed that she “has put on a tremendous amount of weight” lately.

The unverified email, which was posted to her Instagram Story, said that the former Fashion Police star “has been dealing with stress of her relapse by eating.”

While the message said that Kelly should reply to the outlet and its editor-in-chief, Dan Dolan, if she has a comment about the story, the 37-year-old star decided to respond in her own way.

“This is what I have to deal with on a daily basis,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “Feel free to email Dan and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me.”

Kelly added in a separate post on her Instagram Story, “This has been the hardest year of my life. I was compliantly and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy. That’s all that should matter.”

In April, the former Project Runway: Junior judge shared that she had briefly relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety. Kelly said at the time, “Not proud of it, but I am back on track.”

Kelly later revealed that a “nervous breakdown” had contributed to her relapse,

