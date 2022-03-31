Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kelly Ripa Gushes Over Husband Mark Consuelos On 51st Birthday: ‘My Forever Heart & Soul’

March 31, 2022
kelly-ripa-gushes-over-husband-mark-consuelos-on-51st-birthday:-‘my-forever-heart-&-soul’
Written by
0

Sex & Relationships

March 31, 2022 10:01AM EDT

Still smitten after all this time! The chat show hostess raved about her husband of 25 years in a birthday tribute.

Love letters. Kelly Ripa, 51, celebrated her longtime love Mark Consuelos‘ 51st birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Wed., Mar 30th. The Live With Kelly And Ryan hostess paired some sweet words with a handsome, sepia-tone portrait of the Riverdale star for her tribute, which you can see here.

“Happy birthday, @instasuelos,” she wrote, calling her husband of 25 years, “My forever heart and soul.” Kelly continued to gush about her Spain-born hunk, adding, “I’m so grateful we found each other. I love you more every day.”

Kelly Ripa, Mark ConsuelosKelly Ripa sent her husband Mark Consuelos a sweet birthday tribute for his 51st on Mar. 30. (ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The former soap star’s birthday wishes didn’t stop there. She also shared some flirty birthday greetings on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of the couple kissing along with the message, “Happy Birthday Sexy.”

Kelly also made time to poke fun at her love during the Wed. episode of Live. Getting a bit cheeky, the blonde beauty told the audience, “Appropriately, it is hump day on my immortal beloved Mark Consuelos’ birthday! Love of my life.”

She made light of their months-wide age gap, telling Ryan, “You know, the exciting part about him turning 51 is that now when I read articles about us it’s no longer going to be, ‘The 51-year-old TV presenter and her 50-year-old husband, actor Mark Consuelos… Now it will be like,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kristen-wiig-reflects-on-“isolating”-ivf-journey-and-fertility-struggle

Kristen Wiig Reflects on “Isolating” IVF Journey and Fertility Struggle

August 7, 2020
r.-kelly-victim-says-he-wasn't-'railroaded,'-threatened-her-for-speaking-out

R. Kelly Victim Says He Wasn't 'Railroaded,' Threatened Her for Speaking Out

October 9, 2021
qvc's-christmas-in-july-is-here!-shop-these-12-under-$50-finds-before-they-sell-out

QVC's Christmas in July Is Here! Shop These 12 Under $50 Finds Before They Sell Out

June 27, 2021