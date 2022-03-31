kelly-ripa-gushes-over-husband-mark-consuelos-on-51st-birthday:-‘my-forever-heart-&-soul’

Sex & Relationships

March 31, 2022 10:01AM EDT

Still smitten after all this time! The chat show hostess raved about her husband of 25 years in a birthday tribute.

Love letters. Kelly Ripa, 51, celebrated her longtime love Mark Consuelos‘ 51st birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Wed., Mar 30th. The Live With Kelly And Ryan hostess paired some sweet words with a handsome, sepia-tone portrait of the Riverdale star for her tribute, which you can see here.

“Happy birthday, @instasuelos,” she wrote, calling her husband of 25 years, “My forever heart and soul.” Kelly continued to gush about her Spain-born hunk, adding, “I’m so grateful we found each other. I love you more every day.”

Kelly Ripa sent her husband Mark Consuelos a sweet birthday tribute for his 51st on Mar. 30. (ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The former soap star’s birthday wishes didn’t stop there. She also shared some flirty birthday greetings on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of the couple kissing along with the message, “Happy Birthday Sexy.”

Kelly also made time to poke fun at her love during the Wed. episode of Live. Getting a bit cheeky, the blonde beauty told the audience, “Appropriately, it is hump day on my immortal beloved Mark Consuelos’ birthday! Love of my life.”

She made light of their months-wide age gap, telling Ryan, “You know, the exciting part about him turning 51 is that now when I read articles about us it’s no longer going to be, ‘The 51-year-old TV presenter and her 50-year-old husband, actor Mark Consuelos… Now it will be like,

