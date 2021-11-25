kelly-rowland’s-husband:-everything-to-know-about-tim-weatherspoon-&-their-love-story

Kelly Rowland isn’t facing a love ‘Dilemma’ anytime soon – she has been happily married to Tim Weatherspoon for a while. Here’s a scoop on how their love came to be.

It’s a rare case of “art imitating life.” Kelly Rowland stars in the 2021 Lifetime original holiday movie Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, the third entry in the Liddle series. First came 2019’s Merry Liddle Christmas, which first introduced Kelly’s character, Jacquie Liddle, to the world. In 2020’s Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, Jacquie and Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) tried to pull off the perfect wedding, despite all the craziness from “her boisterous family” and a “snooty wedding planner.” Now, with Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, Jacquie and Tyler prepare for the arrival of the new addition to their family.

It’s a story close to Kelly’s heart because she and her husband welcomed a new baby at the start of 2021. Kelly – who has found fame and success as a solo singer, a member of Destiny’s Child, and as an actress – is happily married to Tim Weatherspoon. But, who is this man who calls Kelly his better half? And how did their own magic love story begin?

(BACKGRID) When Did Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon First Meet?

It’s not widely known when Kelly and Tim first met, but the Los Angeles Times said they began dating in 2011. What is known is that it was love at first sight for Tim. “He said he knew [he was in love] by the first date,” Kelly told ABC News in 2017 while promoting Love By The 10th Date.

