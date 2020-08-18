kendall-jenner-and-devin-booker-add-more-fuel-to-romance-rumors-with-latest-outing

Kendall Jenner Steps Out With Devin Booker After Flirty IG Comments

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are on the run—an errand run.

The supermodel and NBA star’s latest outing together came on Monday, Aug. 17, when they were seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu together along with Devin’s dog Haven. The athlete held his pet’s leash as the reality star walked alongside him.

“They were just out running errands,” an eyewitness described. “It looked like they just went to pick up a stainless steel food bowl for his dog. Devin got into the driver’s seat and drove them in her car. It was a very casual outing, but it seems they are spending more time together for sure and getting closer.”

The basketball star, who recently left the NBA bubble after the Phoenix Suns failed to make the playoffs, opted for a hoodie, shorts and sneakers for the casual outing, while Kendall sported an all-white ensemble. Both accessorized with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks the second time the 24-year-old catwalk pro and 23-year-old shooting guard have been seen out together in the span of three days.

On Aug. 15, the two joined Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, for a night out at Nobu in Malibu.

Back in May, Kendall and Devin were photographed together in the model’s car in Los Angeles on Memorial Day.

A month earlier, they sparked relationship rumors when they were seen getting into his car in Arizona.

After the initial sighting surfaced, Jenner fired back after critics slammed her alleged romances with NBA stars. (She’s been linked to Ben Simmons,

