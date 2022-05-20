Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kendall Jenner Rocks Blue Crop Top & Leggings Heading To Pilates: Photos

May 20, 2022
kendall-jenner-rocks-blue-crop-top-&-leggings-heading-to-pilates:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Khloe Kardashian leaves the gym after a workout in Beverly Hills, CA on April 23, 2015. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL1007122 230415 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Kendall Jenner sports a blue workout set as she wraps up a pilates session in West Hollywood. Pictured: kendall jenner BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kendall Jenner and BFF Hailey Bieber are all smiles out a morning workout together. 13 Jul 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770557_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kendall Jenner is getting her fitness on! In photos snapped on May 18, the supermodel, 26, stunned in a bright blue sports bra and leggings set as she headed to Pilates in Los Angeles. She wore a light gray pullover sweater around her shoulders and accessorized with black sunglasses. She left her highlighted hair down and completed her look with brown Birkenstocks worn over white mid-calf socks. She also carried a 64-ounce Takeya water bottle that matched the blue she was wearing.

Kendall JennerKendall Jenner heads to Pilates in the blue ensemble (Photo: BACKGRID)

Skin-tight athleisure wear sets seem to be the go-to outfits for Kendall’s workouts. On May 13, she was photographed wearing what appears to be the same set but in a bright green color. The top was the brand Meshki’s Elise V Back Cami Crop Top and her leggings were the brand’s Venus V Back Leggings. The top and bottom sell for $49 and $59, respectively. On that day, though, she traded her water bottle for coffee and her Birkenstocks for Yeezy slides. And in February, she was seen rocking what looked like the same set again, but in a burnt orange color, per the Daily Mail.

Kendall JennerKendall Jenner seems to have worn this set in three different colors (Photo: ENT / SplashNews.com)

While Kendall is the most private of her four other sisters, she has recently been in the spotlight for a wide range of controversies stemming from her and her family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians. After the May 12 episode aired,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

avengers:-endgame-cast-joins-forces-for-2020-nickelodeon-kids'-choice-awards-win

Avengers: Endgame Cast Joins Forces for 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Win

May 3, 2020
how-scott-disick-really-feels-about-pete-davidson-and-travis-barker

How Scott Disick Really Feels About Pete Davidson and Travis Barker

March 23, 2022
ring-video-shows-plane-crashing-into-car,-killing-3-people

Ring Video Shows Plane Crashing into Car, Killing 3 People

March 16, 2021