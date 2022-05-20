kendall-jenner-rocks-blue-crop-top-&-leggings-heading-to-pilates:-photos

View gallery

Kendall Jenner is getting her fitness on! In photos snapped on May 18, the supermodel, 26, stunned in a bright blue sports bra and leggings set as she headed to Pilates in Los Angeles. She wore a light gray pullover sweater around her shoulders and accessorized with black sunglasses. She left her highlighted hair down and completed her look with brown Birkenstocks worn over white mid-calf socks. She also carried a 64-ounce Takeya water bottle that matched the blue she was wearing.

Kendall Jenner heads to Pilates in the blue ensemble (Photo: BACKGRID)

Skin-tight athleisure wear sets seem to be the go-to outfits for Kendall’s workouts. On May 13, she was photographed wearing what appears to be the same set but in a bright green color. The top was the brand Meshki’s Elise V Back Cami Crop Top and her leggings were the brand’s Venus V Back Leggings. The top and bottom sell for $49 and $59, respectively. On that day, though, she traded her water bottle for coffee and her Birkenstocks for Yeezy slides. And in February, she was seen rocking what looked like the same set again, but in a burnt orange color, per the Daily Mail.

Kendall Jenner seems to have worn this set in three different colors (Photo: ENT / SplashNews.com)

While Kendall is the most private of her four other sisters, she has recently been in the spotlight for a wide range of controversies stemming from her and her family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians. After the May 12 episode aired,

