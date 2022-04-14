kendall-jenner-rocks-white-crop-top-&-high-slit-skirt-for-tequila-promo-party

View gallery

Image Credit: Savio / MEGA

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous at a Magic Hour With 818 Tequila event at Mama Shelter in Hollywood on April 13. The 26-year-old was the hostess with the mostest when she wore a tight white cropped tank top that put her toned abs on full display. The supermodel styled the top with a high-waisted printed skirt and gorgeous glam.

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous in a white crop top & high-waisted, high-slit black & white skirt at an 818 tequila party. (Nick Wiesner)

Kendall’s high-waisted white denim skirt was covered in a cool black sketch pattern while the front had a plunging slit that showed off her long, toned legs.

As for her glam, Kendall had her new, bright red hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a red smokey eye and a glossy red lip topped her look off.

We have been loving all of Kendall’s outfits lately, both on and off the red carpet, and just a few days ago, she attended The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in LA when she rocked a strapless black gown from The Row Resort 2023 collection, which had a bunched up bodice and a cinched-in waist.

Kendall Jenner hosted a Magic Hour With 818 Tequila event at Mama Shelter in Hollywood on April 13. (Nick Wiesner)

Kendal accessorized her gown with a pair of black strappy The Row Fall 2022 Sandals, Jenny Bird Toni Superwide Ribbed Hoops Earrings, and The Row 90S Small Textured-Leather Tote. She threw her red hair back into a middle-parted slicked back bun and added a glossy nude lip.

» Read Full Article