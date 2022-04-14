Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kendall Jenner Rocks White Crop Top & High Slit Skirt For Tequila Promo Party

April 14, 2022
kendall-jenner-rocks-white-crop-top-&-high-slit-skirt-for-tequila-promo-party
Written by
0

View gallery

Kendall Jenner in yellow bikini sighted on a speed boat to have fun with friends on Mykonos Island, Greece. 08 Jul 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Savio / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461639_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Courtesy of Purple PR/Shutterstock (12765307f) Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner New Face of MESSIKA Paris Campaign, South of France - 18 Jan 2022

Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Courtesy of Purple PR/Shutterstock (12765307a) Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner New Face of MESSIKA Paris Campaign, South of France - 18 Jan 2022

Image Credit: Savio / MEGA

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous at a Magic Hour With 818 Tequila event at Mama Shelter in Hollywood on April 13. The 26-year-old was the hostess with the mostest when she wore a tight white cropped tank top that put her toned abs on full display. The supermodel styled the top with a high-waisted printed skirt and gorgeous glam.

kendall jennerKendall Jenner looked fabulous in a white crop top & high-waisted, high-slit black & white skirt at an 818 tequila party. (Nick Wiesner)

Kendall’s high-waisted white denim skirt was covered in a cool black sketch pattern while the front had a plunging slit that showed off her long, toned legs.

As for her glam, Kendall had her new, bright red hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a red smokey eye and a glossy red lip topped her look off.

We have been loving all of Kendall’s outfits lately, both on and off the red carpet, and just a few days ago, she attended The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in LA when she rocked a strapless black gown from The Row Resort 2023 collection, which had a bunched up bodice and a cinched-in waist.

kendall jennerKendall Jenner hosted a Magic Hour With 818 Tequila event at Mama Shelter in Hollywood on April 13. (Nick Wiesner)

Kendal accessorized her gown with a pair of black strappy The Row Fall 2022 Sandals, Jenny Bird Toni Superwide Ribbed Hoops Earrings, and The Row 90S Small Textured-Leather Tote. She threw her red hair back into a middle-parted slicked back bun and added a glossy nude lip.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

georgia-naacp-does-not-accept-ikea's-apology

Georgia NAACP Does Not Accept IKEA's Apology

June 24, 2021
ranking-ariana-grande's-10-best-music-videos-ever

Ranking Ariana Grande's 10 Best Music Videos Ever

June 26, 2020
pop-smoke’s-gravesite-badly-vandalized

Pop Smoke’s Gravesite Badly Vandalized

September 11, 2021