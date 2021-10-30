Kendall Jenner Wishes BF & ‘Best Friend’ Devin Booker A Happy 25th Birthday — See Cute Photos

See Pics

October 30, 2021 7:06PM EDT

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are going strong! The supermodel sweetly paid tribute to the NBA star on his 25th birthday.

Kendall Jenner has wished her baller beau Devin Booker a happy 25th birthday! The supermodel welcomed him to the 25 club when she took to her Instagram Story on October 30 with a pair of sweet snaps. “Happy birthday best friend @dbook,” she captioned an image of herself and Devin sitting on a beach chair. The following pic was a selfie of the NBA star wearing his Team USA uniform from the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. She added three red heart emojis.

“feliz cumpleaños mejor amigo ❤ @/dbook”- Kendall Jenner via InstaStories deseandole un feliz cumpleaños a su novio Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/LOAEIJjuli

— Kendall Jenner Argentina (@kendalljenarg) October 30, 2021

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her relationship with the basketball player official back in February, however rumors first began circulating in April 2020. Since then, she’s opened up about their romance in interviews, most recently revealing her niece Stormi Webster, 3, is a big fan of her aunty’s boyfriend. Kendall revealed the adorable daughter of Kylie Jenner‘ has a special bond with Devin. “Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship,” Kendall told Jimmy Fallon on the Sept. 14 episode of The Tonight Show. “She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop. Can you guys not?’”

Kendall also opened up about her sister’s second pregnancy, which will make Stormi a big sister!

» Read Full Article