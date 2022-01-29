kendall-jenner-&-hailey-baldwin-match-in-crop-tops-&-leggings-for-pilates-workout

See Pics

January 29, 2022 12:50AM EST

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin strutted down the streets of West Hollywood in crop tops and leggings after sweating it out in pilates class.

Kendall Jenner, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 25, both know that matching outfits make working out so much more fun. They twinned in crop tops and leggings that showed off their toned abs and curves as they strutted down the streets of West Hollywood after their pilates class. Each of them added their own touch to the look as the model rocked a one-sleeved olive green crop top and matching leggings. She also wore an adorable pair of teal sneakers and held a small black purse.

Hailey Baldwin rocks an olive green crop top and leggings. (MEGA)

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off a light grey crop top and black leggings along with black sneakers and a big bright blue reusable water bottle to stay hydrated. Both of them completed their looks with sunglasses, updos and face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. They initially both had sweatshirts but understandably, they ditched them after their pilates workout.

Kendall Jenner rocks a light grey crop top and black leggings. (SplashNews)

Hailey has plenty of workout buddies to help her stay motivated. She was recently spotted hitting the gym with Bella Hadid. Hailey kept a similar color scheme for the occasion as she wore a grey cropped jacket and grey crop top with matching leggings. Bella, on the other hand, strutted her stuff in a white long-sleeved crop top and black leggings.

Hailey and Kendall also were recently spotted out on the town for a girls’ night out.

