Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kendall Jenner Admits She’s Still Not Ready For A Baby & Is Urged To Freeze Her Eggs

May 26, 2022
kendall-jenner-admits-she’s-still-not-ready-for-a-baby-&-is-urged-to-freeze-her-eggs
Written by
0

View gallery

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Beverly Hills, CA - Kendall and boyfriend Devin Booker are back in Los Angeles after a weekend in Italy in celebration of Kourtney's wedding with Travis Barker. The couple was out and about heading into a business building in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Portofino, ITALY - Guests and family attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The May 26 episode of The Kardashians featured Kendall Jenner paying her mom, Kris Jenner, a visit. After getting some business talk out of the way, Kris began questioning Kendall about when she would have a child. Kendall got immediately “uncomfortable” as the conversation was brought up on camera. “You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger’, but guess what, mom? It’s my life,” Kendall said. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet.

In a confessional, Kendall, who had just turned 26 years old when the episode was filmed, expanded on why she isn’t ready for kids just yet. “I still have a lot I have to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life,” she explained. “I’m still just, like, enjoying life on my own and I’m okay with that right now.”

kendall jenner devin bookerKendall Jenner cozies up to Devin Booker. (Shutterstock)

The supermodel has been dating her boyfriend, Devin Booker, for two years, and Kris wasn’t ready to let go of the possibility of another KarJenner baby. She even called the family’s doctor to see what she had to say about it! “For Kendall, if she has a partner and they’re not married, I usually recommend at least a cycle of egg freezing,” Dr. A admitted. “It’d be a good time to freeze eggs. The younger you are, the better quality.”

kendall jennerKendall Jenner on the red carpet. (Shutterstock)

Kendall was done with the conversation at that point, and walked out of the room as her mom exclaimed, “It’s unanimous!

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

you'll-be-shocked-to-see-kim-kardashian's-flame-emoji-outfit

You'll Be Shocked to See Kim Kardashian's Flame Emoji Outfit

April 13, 2022
see-the-2021-people's-choice-awards-portrait-studio-pics-of-jojo-siwa-and-more-stars

See the 2021 People's Choice Awards Portrait Studio Pics of JoJo Siwa and More Stars

December 7, 2021
barack-obama-gives-the-class-of-2020-advice-for-shaping-their-future-world-in-uniting-speech

Barack Obama Gives the Class of 2020 Advice for Shaping Their Future World in Uniting Speech

May 17, 2020