Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Making Time With Dad Caitlyn A Priority After She Was Left Out Of Kourtney’s Wedding

June 1, 2022
kendall-&-kylie-jenner-making-time-with-dad-caitlyn-a-priority-after-she-was-left-out-of-kourtney’s-wedding
Written by
0

After Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding, her daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been making “a priority” to get “quality time” in with their dad.

“They do worry about their dad feeling lonely,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “They both understand why Cait wasn’t invited to Kourtney‘s wedding but as much as it makes sense that she wasn’t on the guest list, there’s no doubt Caitlyn did feel left out. Both Kendall and Kylie are very sensitive to the situation on all sides so the best they could really do is give their dad extra love and attention. They made sure to say in touch while they were in Italy and since they got back they’ve both been spending extra time with their dad.”

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner Kylie & Kendall Jenner (Tinseltown/Shutterstock).

Caitlyn Jenner Caitlyn Jenner (Broadimage/Shutterstock).

Another KarJenner source noted that Kourtney “has not been close to Caitlyn for several years. And Travis has no relationship with Caitlyn,” concerning the reasoning for her not being invited. 

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

the-bachelor:-listen-to-your-heart-couples-take-the-next-step,-sort-of

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Couples Take the Next Step, Sort Of

May 12, 2020
hayden-christensen-has-barely-aged-since-‘star-wars’-in-rare-nyc-comic-con-appearance-—-photos

Hayden Christensen Has Barely Aged Since ‘Star Wars’ In Rare NYC Comic Con Appearance — Photos

October 9, 2021
pregnant-rihanna-wears-black-mini-as-she-holds-hands-with-a$ap-rocky-after-gucci-show-–-photos

Pregnant Rihanna Wears Black Mini As She Holds Hands With A$AP Rocky After Gucci Show – Photos

February 25, 2022