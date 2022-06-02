kendall-&-kylie-jenner-making-time-with-dad-caitlyn-a-priority-after-she-was-left-out-of-kourtney’s-wedding

After Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding, her daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been making “a priority” to get “quality time” in with their dad.

“They do worry about their dad feeling lonely,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “They both understand why Cait wasn’t invited to Kourtney‘s wedding but as much as it makes sense that she wasn’t on the guest list, there’s no doubt Caitlyn did feel left out. Both Kendall and Kylie are very sensitive to the situation on all sides so the best they could really do is give their dad extra love and attention. They made sure to say in touch while they were in Italy and since they got back they’ve both been spending extra time with their dad.”

Moreover, an additional source shared that “no matter what has happened in the past between Caitlyn and the rest of the family, she will always be Kendall and Kylie’s dad.”

The insider went on, “They all have very busy lives and even though they don’t agree on a lot of things, she’s still their parent and they spend as much time together as they can. Kendall understands why Caitlyn wasn’t invited to the wedding, but she still feels bad about the situation. At the same time, she’s not letting herself get caught in the middle. It’s obviously a unique situation and she’s managing the best she knows how. Kendall loves Caitlyn and that’s never going to change.”

Another KarJenner source noted that Kourtney “has not been close to Caitlyn for several years. And Travis has no relationship with Caitlyn,” concerning the reasoning for her not being invited.

