kendall-&-kylie-klearance!-score-deals-starting-at-$6

Kendall + Kylie

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

So many of us have been trying to “Keep Up With” Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s style, but, unfortunately, most of us don’t have that Kardashian/Jenner shopping budget. However, the sisters have designed a line of clothes and accessories for Kohl’s that are very budget-friendly.

But, it gets even better. There’s a major sale happening right now and you can shop Kendall and Kylie’s line starting at $6. Keep on scrolling to see some of these great deals.

Kendall & Kylie Bodysuit

This is not your basic bodysuit. This one has some subtle ruffle detailing and snap buttons. It’s available in black and white.

Low Back One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit has built-in UV sun protection and soft cups to provide support while you swim. There are six cute colors to choose from.

Kendall & Kylie Women’s Smart Watch with Blush/Black Logo Straps

Smart watches are usually super expensive, but you get a lot for your buck with this one. Its features include sleep tracking, music controls, camera remote, heart rate monitor, GPS, calorie tracker, social media notifications and more. It’s compatible with the iTouch Wearables App, iOS and Android devices.

Kendall & Kylie Plunge Bikini Top & Bottom Set

$47 for a bikini top and a matching bottom is a can’t-miss deal. The plunging v-neck suit even has built-in sun protection. There are seven striking colors to choose from.

» Read Full Article