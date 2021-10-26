‘dwts’-recap:-2-couples-get-perfect-scores-&-1-more-is-sent-home

Ten couples remain on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and they perform incredible horror-themed routines on the Oct. 25 episode. However, one pair’s journey comes to an end after a heartbreaking elimination.

With Halloween less than one week away, the Oct. 25 episode of Dancing with the Stars is appropriately HORROR themed! The remaining ten couples perform routines inspired by some of the most all-time classic horror films and television shows. After Melanie C’s shocking elimination last week, it’s clear that anything can happen, so the pressure is definitely on for those who are still in the running for the Mirror Ball.

Horror Night Performances

The first performance of the night is a paso doble from Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson. They perform their Hellraiser-inspired dance to “Wicked Games,” and right off the bat, their costumes are out of control and spot-on. Len Goodman warns The Miz that he has to work on his posture, but overall, he says that Mike “nailed” the routine. Derek Hough praises the pro wrestler for really getting into character with the routine, and Bruno Tonioli compliments Mike on his footwork. The Miz & Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 34 out of 40.

The Miz and Witney Carson perform their horror night routine. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

Next up is Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, who dance an Argentine Tango to “Take My Breath.” The routine is inspired by the show Arachnophobia, and Kenya goes into the routine on a high after receiving her highest scores so far last week. Derek points out that there were a “few little wobbles” in the routine,

