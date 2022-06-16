Kevin Spacey Granted Unconditional Bail in U.K. Sexual Assault Case

Robin Wright on “House of Cards” Season 6 Without Kevin Spacey

Warning: This article discusses sexual assault.

UPDATE: Kevin Spacey made his first appearance in London court for his sexual assault case.

The actor, who was formally charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the United Kingdom last month, was not asked to enter pleas during the brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 16, per the Press Association. While he was granted bail, the court did set a July 14 date for Spacey’s next appearance at Southwark Crown Court.

Amid the charges brought forth against the actor last week, Kevin Spacey says he’s innocent until proven otherwise.



Five days after Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service [CPS] announced that the 62-year-old was being charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the House of Cards alum spoke out in a statement issued through his spokesperson.



“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” the message, issued to GMA on May 31, read. “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

On May 26, CPS announced Spacey was being charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the United Kingdom, with the alleged incidents taking place between 2005 to 2013.

