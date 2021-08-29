kevin-spacey-filming-new-movie,-first-look-on-set

Kevin Spacey is back on a film set on American soil for the first time since several sexual assault allegations against him came to light. The actor — who was essentially exiled from mainstream Hollywood after the accusations starting coming out… » Read Full Articles
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.