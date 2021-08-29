Celebrities

Kevin Spacey Filming New Movie, First Look on Set

Kevin Spacey is back on a film set on American soil for the first time since several sexual assault allegations against him came to light. The actor — who was essentially exiled from mainstream Hollywood after the accusations starting coming out…  » Read Full Articles

