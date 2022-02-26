khloe-kardashian’s-lips-look-bigger-than-ever-as-she-rocks-spiked-red-nails-in-sexy-new-photo

See Pics & Video

February 25, 2022 11:48PM EST

Khloe Kardashian’s lips were plumped up! The reality star showed off her pout along with a dramatic red nail.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was looking more glam than ever in her latest Instagram. The reality star stunned as she showed off her plumped up lips in a new selfie post shared to her account on Friday, Feb. 25. “I rarely post in real time….. took this months ago,” she captioned the sexy throwback post. Khloe was looking flawless as she posed in her home, holding her phone with a long red claw nail. The on-trend manicure is one only Khloe could somehow rock!

The Good American designer kept the rest of her look simple with a pretty gray dress featuring a turtleneck cut and long sleeves that hugged her curves in all the right places. She accessorized with a small gray Kelly bag by Hermès and a gold hoop earring and sunglasses to elevate the ’90s inspired outfit. As always, Khloe’s makeup was on point with a lined matte nude lip, matte orange eye shadow, and cat eye liner.

“Goddess,” Kim Kardashian‘s BFF Tracy Romulus (and the CMO of SKIMS) commented. Pal Olivia Pierson also got in on the action, posting “A stunna” along with several heart eye emojis. “Your so beautiful!!!” her glam queen Ash K Holm chimed in. She can say that again!

Khloe Kardashian is seen at the E! People’s Choice Awards. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

There’s been no shortage of iconic photos on the 37-year-old’s Instagram account lately, including a Marilyn Monroe inspired photo shoot shared on Feb. 20. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a strapless brown leather dress and matching gloves,

