khloe-kardashian-calls-tristan-thompson-the-one-she’s-‘meant-to-be’-with-in-touching-birthday-tribute

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet and loving 30th birthday message for ‘best friend’ Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, is proudly expressing her gratitude and love for Tristan Thompson, who turned 30 on Mar. 13. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of photos from her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s big birthday celebration as well as a lengthy message about how much he means to her. In the pics, the Boston Celtics player, who is wearing a gray blazer over a white button-down, matching gray pants, and white sneakers, is posing with Khloe, who is wearing a sleeveless silver shimmering dress and matching heels, and their adorable two-year-old daughter True, who was showing off a white sleeveless dress and black boots.

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” Khloe wrote in the caption. “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many.”

“Happy Birthday TT!,” she concluded. “Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”

Shortly after she shared the post, Khloe’s followers were quick to respond with their own birthday wishes for Tristan as well as kind words about the pics and message. “Forgiveness is everything. Moving forward together and growing together is beautiful. Happy for you 💕💕💕,” one follower wrote.

