khloe-kardashian-‘loves’-sister-kim-&-bf-pete-davidson’s-ig-official-photos

March 11, 2022 11:48PM EST

Khloe Kardashian sweetly showed support for her big sister Kim after Kim made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official.

There’s nothing quite like a sister’s stamp of approval, especially when it comes to a new relationship. After taking her romance with Pete Davidson Instagram official in sweet new photos on Mar. 11, Kim Kardashian got just that support from sister Khloe Kardashian. Khloe sweetly commented “I love this” on photos of Kim & Pete’s cuddly and glamorous date, cementing she’s there for the couple amidst drama with Kim’s ex Kanye West.

Khloe Kardashian showed her love for sister Kim Kardashian on Instagram, after Kim made her relationship with Pete Davidson IG official. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Although Khloe would have every reason to be skeptical of love after her ordeals with ex Tristan Thompson, she and Pete actually have a strong relationship of their own, and Khloe is clearly supportive of welcoming him into the family. After news first broke of Tristan Thompson’s illicit affair with Maralee Nichols and their resulting son, Pete sent a bouquet of roses to Khloe on Valentine’s Day. Khloe, who shares daughter True Thompson, 4, with Tristan, was clearly moved by the gesture and posted the floral arrangement on her Instagram story to show her gratitude, calling Pete “the sweetest.”

Kim Kardashian took her romance with Pete Davidson to Instagram on Mar. 11. (MEGA)

Khloe wasn’t the only one of Kim’s famous friends to show her and Pete love in the comments. Paris Hilton commented her approval with a simple heart-eyes emoji,

