Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Neon Yellow Zip-Up Bodysuit: Video

June 10, 2022
Image Credit: Marion Curtis/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 37, lit up her Instagram Story on June 9 with a sexy video of herself showing off her fit figure in a neon yellow bodysuit by her Good American Brand. She gushed about the bodysuit in the video, from its fit to its make to its color. “So I am wearing this tennis ball neon yellow one-piece and it’s this compression swim,” she began. “Zips you up, hold you right, and I think this is great for active beach goers, moms who are running around with their kids.” With her long legs on display, the entrepreneur and reality star continued, “I mean, I love it. It’s super comfortable, it holds you in, has the contour lines.” She concluded her video by restating that she loves the support the compression suit gives and noted she adores the color.

The bodysuit, called the Good Compression Suit, features long sleeves but has a cheeky cut on the behind. The zipper on the front allows people to choose how much coverage they want on their chest. It retails for $130 on the Good American site. It’s touted as an “essential” piece perfect for every use, from lounging by the water to being styled with jeans.

The video comes as Khloe and her family find out that her ex and father to her one child, True, 4, Tristan Thompson, fathered a baby with another woman while with Khloe on Hulu’s The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian was the first sister to find out about the 2021 paternity lawsuit filed by Maralee Nichols,

