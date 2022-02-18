khloe-kardashian-proves-daughter-true-thompson-already-loves-the-camera

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

True Thompson is making sure she made the shot.

Leaning in against momma Khloe Kardashian‘s face, True proved she is just as in love with the camera as the rest of the family in Khloe’s latest Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The post, captioned “My forever,” shows Khloe’s 3-year-old daughter pushing her forehead against her mom’s cheek. While the 37-year-old star purses her lips for the camera, True offers a subtle smirk while resting her hand on Khloe’s shoulder.

In another picture, True poses next to Khloe with her chin rested in her hand, fingers pushing up the side of her mouth into an adorable side smile. The two ladies were dressed in pink to give the internet another reason to show some love for their charming poses.

In the comment section, Khloe’s close friend Malika Haqq shared the love for True’s camera ready instincts, commenting, “Doesn’t get much better.”

The mother-daughter duo also spent Valentine’s Day together, with Khloe sharing photos of their lovely celebration, including big heart-shaped balloons and frosted cupcakes with toppers that read #TrueLove.

Leading up to their holiday celebration, True sported and Valentine’s Day-themed outfit on Khloe’s Instagram. Dressed in a cream-colored knit sweater and a pink sequence skirt with a bedazzled pink donut by her side, True continues to follow in her mother’s footsteps in her fashion-forward looks.

Instagram

True, who is also the daughter of Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, recently showed off her fashionista side in January dressed in a multicolored, printed Dolce & Gabbana dress while holding a black leather jacket in her hand.

