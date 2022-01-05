how-khloe-kardashian-feels-about-tristan-thompson’s-public-apology:-‘she-deserves-better’

Exclusive

January 5, 2022 12:45AM EST

A source close to the Kardashians is EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Khloe Kardashian feels about her ex Tristan Thompson’s public apology.

Tristan Thompson, 30, just confirmed that he is indeed the father of his former lover Maralee Nicols‘ newborn baby, and his ex, Khloe Kardashian, 37, has some feelings about it. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”

Khloe Kardashian (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

The insider went on, “Khloe’s pain caused by Tristan is over, and she isn’t shedding another tear for him anymore. Moving forward, it is all about Tristan being a good dad to their daughter True and being there for her.”

In addition, another source shared that Khloe is “making every effort” to put the focus on herself and True. “She’s been hurt enough by Tristan, and she knows she deserves better than this. Khloe is, and always has been, about family. She would never keep True away from her dad because she knows how important that relationship is to a child.”

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, and Khloe Kardashian go out on a family stroll (Broadimage/Shutterstock).

Our insider’s details on Khloe’s reaction comes after Tristan confirmed that Maralee’s newborn baby boy is his son. The NBA star took to his Instagram Story on Jan.

