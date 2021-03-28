khloe-kardashian-‘really-missing’-tristan-thompson-while-he-plays-in-boston:-‘it’s-been-hard’

Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian has been ‘wanting to spend more time’ with Tristan Thompson, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, is wanting to spend “more time” with Tristan Thompson, 30. While Khloe remains in Los Angeles with their daughter True Thompson, 2, NBA star is currently playing for the Boston Celtics — a six hour plane ride away. “Khloe has been wanting to spend more time with Tristan lately but he hasn’t had the time to be with her or True. It’s been harder to co-parent because of the NBA season and they’ve all had little time together,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. In addition to the distance, the NBA has implemented strict quarantine rules for players as the season is underway.

While Khloe confirmed on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she and Tristan are not “together romantically,” the duo share a close relationship as they co-parent True. “Khloe has really been missing him and she’s finding with Tristan this far away, she’s been having a harder time than ever before, even in Cleveland,” the source added, referencing Tristan’s previous team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although Tristan can’t be there with his girls, he regular checks in via FaceTime. “They’ve had barely any time together as of recent and she’s hopeful that will change soon. Tristan checks in as much as he can on FaceTime and calling, but he’s very focused and busy and Khloe does get that,” our insider spilled.

While the NBA was on hiatus during the initial COVID-19 outbreak, Khloe and Tristan were inseparable during quarantine. The duo celebrated True’s 2nd birthday together with an intimate at-home celebration,

