khloe-kardashian-reveals-tristan-thompson-is-‘a-great-dad’-as-she-admits-they’re-‘in-a-good-place’

Watch

July 11, 2020 11:37PM EDT

Khloe Kardashian dished about co-parenting 2-year-old True to Andy Cohen in this ‘KUWTK’ bonus scene, noting that she has ‘to be an adult’ in the situation.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, didn’t told back on talking about her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson, 29, while at an event with Andy Cohen back in October. “How’s co-parenting?” the Watch What Happens Live host asked at the re-opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida last fall. “You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space,” the Good American founder — who shares 2-year-old True with Tristan — replied. Andy noted, “If anyone could get in a good space with him, it’s you.”

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson. (SplashNews)

“It’s like I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him,” Khloe admitted, referencing past cheating drama with the Cleveland Cavalier player. “He’s [True’s] dad and he’s a great dad to her,” Khloe went on. “So I’m not gonna drag my feet, I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me. And so, it’s in a really good place. I praise things like that,” she also said.”That’s good!” Andy added, before asking the Keeping Up star for some advice about dealing with publicly posting his adorable son Benjamin Allen, 1.

“Is True on your show?” Andy, who became a father in Feb. 2019 via surrogate, asked Khloe, who confirmed True does appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. He explained,

» Read Full Article