Khloe Kardashian Rocks Sheer Blue Dress With Beige Swimsuit Underneath On Vacation With Kylie Jenner — See Pic

January 30, 2021 1:26PM EST

Tristan Thompson left a super flirty comment on the photo, posting fire emojis emojis and heart eyes!

Work, Khloe Kardashian, work! The 36-year-old looked like an absolute bombshell in photos taken by sister Kylie Jenner, 23, on a tropical vacation. Khloe looked so glam in a super sheer blue mini dress with long sleeves, showing off her nude colored swimsuit underneath. She posed against a perfectly lit beige wall for the snap, amplifying her sun-kissed makeup and glossy lips. The Good American founder kept her brunette hair back in a sleek bun in the Jan. 30th photos.

She simply captioned the photo with a evil eye emoji, likely a nod to her blue outfit. The ancient Greek symbol is believed to protect against negative energy by reflecting an ‘evil’ glare back at the person who may be giving it. Khloe has long been a fan of the talisman, rocking her bold evil eye bracelet on and off over the years. Ex Tristan Thompson, 29, left an ultra-flirty comment on the sexy snaps, including three heart eye emojis, hearts and a fire symbol.

Tristan Thompson comments on Khloe Kardashian’s post. (Instagram/Khloe Kardashian)

Her sister Kylie posted “yesss just yes,” while Kourtney Kardashian, 41, hilariously wrote “SUZANNE!!!!” The comment is in reference to actress-turned-fitness guru Suzanne Somers, 74, which is part of a long running joke between the sisters: at the gym, Khloe’s nickname is Suzanne, while Kourt’s is Jane — as in Jane Fonda. “I’m not sure how we decided who was whom but Kourtney’s Jane Fonda and I’m Suzanne Somers,” Khloe said of the ’80s-inspired nicknames in a 2017 video on her app.

