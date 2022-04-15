khloe-kardashian-shares-her-“numb”-reaction-to-tristan-thompson's-paternity-confession

The Kardashians Hulu Premiere: 5 BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS!

While filming for reality TV is second nature to Khloe Kardashian, not all moments are joyful.

In an interview with USA Today, The Kardashians’ star revealed that the toughest thing to film for their new Hulu series was the moment Kim Kardashian called her to let her know Tristan Thompson had confessed to fathering a baby with Maralee Nichols in his Instagram Story.

“That was hard,” Khloe said, with Kim telling the outlet, “I think that was hard for me too.”

Khloe said that while the pain “doesn’t get easier” to handle, she has become more “numb” to it.

She said having been hurt in the past has played into her desensitized response: “When you’re hurt so many times, your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again—there is a numbing sensation to it.”

Kourtney Kardashian chimed in, “It almost becomes normal, when it should absolutely never become normal.”

In the first episode, fans saw Tristan and Khloe discuss his previous cheating scandal in 2018. Though he was accused of being unfaithful mere days before she gave birth to daughter True Thompson, the couple seemingly worked through it. Khloe and Tristan eventually broke up in 2019 but gave their relationship another go in 2020, before ultimately calling it quits last year.

In January 2022, Tristan said that paternity test results revealed that he was the father of Maralee’s baby named Theo Thompson—his third child after welcoming True, 4, with Khloe and Prince Thompson, 5, with Jordan Craig.

