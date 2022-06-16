Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Khloe Kardashian Slams Tristan As ‘Despicable’ After Scandal: ‘It’s Humiliating’

June 16, 2022
khloe-kardashian-slams-tristan-as-‘despicable’-after-scandal:-‘it’s-humiliating’
Written by
0

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrities at Craig's Restaurant, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019

Los Angeles, CA - Tristan Thompson arrives in a limo to attend his daughter True's dance class in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian sobbed uncontrollably during the season finale of The Kardashians after processing the fact that her partner, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her againKim Kardashian broke the news about Tristan’s paternity lawsuit, where he admitted to having sexual intercourse with another woman, to Khloe over the phone. After getting over the shock of what happened, Khloe was in tears. After the scandal broke, Khloe needed to take a few days to herself.

“I found out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” she admitted. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine — if you do — you’re not even going to give me a f***ing heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than around people.”

khloe kardashian tristan thompsonKhloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson out and about. (BACKGRID)

In December 2021, news broke that Tristan was requesting a paternity test via a lawsuit after a woman named Maralee Nichols said he fathered her child. In his lawsuit declaration, Tristan admitted to sleeping with Maralee on his 30th birthday in March 2021, which was just days after Khloe had thrown him a birthday party. Khloe had no idea about the infidelity until the lawsuit went public. It was eventually confirmed that Tristan is the father of Maralee’s child.

“I’m replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date. All of that was a lie,” Khloe said.

