khloe-kardashian-spotted-with-true,-3,-in-1st-photos-since-tristan-thompson’s-apology

January 11, 2022 12:08AM EST

Khloe Kardashian stepped out with her daughter True Thompson looking sleek in all black, proving that she’s not letting Tristan Thompson hold her back.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is on the move once again. Following Tristan Thompson’s apology for fathering another child with Maralee Nichols, the Good American founder was spotted for the first time as she stepped out with their three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. In photos captured by paparazzi, the Khloe walked to and from her car wearing a leather jacket, black leggings and black boots, trying not to stand out. She topped off the stealthy outfit with a black beanie and mask as she covered her face with her pink phone.

True looked adorable and she walked hand-in-hand with the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The toddler looked comfy in a brown onesie and slippers. She seemed to be thrilled to be out on the town with her mom as she had a wide grin on in all of the photos.

True’s parents, Khloe and Tristan, 30, haven’t been spotted together much since the recent baby mama drama with Maralee Nichols. The Texas Trainer accused the Sacramento Kings player of having an affair with her and being the father of her son. After she formally asked for financial support from the basketball player, he admitted to hooking up with Maralee but demanded a paternity test.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson were spotted out for the first time since Tristan Thompson apologized for his affair. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

The results of the paternity test have since come in and proved that Tristan is,

