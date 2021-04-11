khloe-kardashian’s-trainer-luke-milton-breaks-down-her-intensive-45-minute-workout-to-get-a-flat-tummy

Exclusive Interview

April 11, 2021 12:43PM EDT

Khloe Kardashian’s trainer Luke Milton gives HL an EXCLUSIVE look into how Khloe Kardashian gets her flat tummy!

Celebrity fitness trainer Luke Milton, 39, knows his client Khloe Kardashian, 36, has worked hard to get her toned body! Her intense workout includes an ab routine to get that toned tummy. “She works very hard on those high intensity, low interval training principles and it’s something that I always preach,” Luke told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Sweat into Spring Training Mate class powered by SOS Hydration and Dr. Kerklaan at Training Mate in Santa Monica on April 8. “She gets that intensity up and look at her, she looks amazing and she’s super consistent. She’s consistent in keeping her healthy lifestyle on point.”

One thing the Australian gym owner believes in is his HIIT workouts which combining both cardio and resistance training for short intervals, something Khloe swears by to get her bikini body just right. “45 minutes is a full-workout,” Luke revealed. “Khloe actually works a little bit longer because she’s such an athlete. She can go over 60 minutes because she’s such an athlete. She knows how to work her body and so she works hard. That’s why she gets results,” he explained, breaking down exactly how fans can get a tummy just like the Good American founder’s.

“I always recommend when we’re going into abs, I work through 60-90 second intervals as far as plank holds go because I feel like they really flatten that tummy out and they build that core strength,” Luke says. “Making sure we’re keeping that consistency and we’re doing at least 10-15 minutes of abs every day is really going to help you build that flat tummy.

» Read Full Article