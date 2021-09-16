kid-cudi-praises-lil-nas-x

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 / 06:35 PM

Montero, Lil Nas X’s highly anticipated debut album, drops tomorrow and has already faced a ton of backlash from some due to its provocative imagery and the fact that the rapper is openly gay. But one person in his corner is Kid Cudi.

X and Cudi bonded after a Twitter user questioned why he had no Black male artists on his album. The 22-year-old hitmaker responded with, “Maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me.”

Cudi responded with, “N***a I’ll work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u and singin about my pain.”

Lil Nas followed up with, “u heard it here first everybody. kid cudi x lil nas for montero deluxe.”

Now, Cudi has written about Lil Nas X for Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list.

“When I saw the tweet about Nas’ album Montero not featuring Black male artists, and he replied that ‘maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me,’ that made me sad,” Cudi wrote.

“There’s a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he’s going to break that s**t down. We have to stand with him. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to let him know — you have my support. When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it.”

RELATED: VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X ‘Panini’ Video Gets Sexy New Animated Look

He also added, “Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a f**k what anyone says.

» Read Full Article