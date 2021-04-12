kid-cudi-wore-a-dress-on-'snl'-to-pay-tribute-to-a-legend

Published 13 hours ago

Rapper and singer Kid Cudi set off a buzz on social media after he performed in a floral dress on the Saturday Night Live episode that aired on April 10.

He confirmed on Sunday (April 11) that the dress, created by Off White CEO Virgil Abloh, was a tribute to the late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, according to NBC News.

His performance came the same week as the anniversary of Cobain’s death by suicide on April 5, 1994. The dress is similar to one that Cobain wore on the cover of The Face magazine in 1993.

Kid Cudi wore a floral dress during a performance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in a tribute to Kurt Cobain. The singer and rapper has also confirmed that he’s collaborating on a clothing line with Off White CEO Virgil Abloh, who designed the dress. https://t.co/WcqaPlDpVw

— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 11, 2021

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, received lots of love from some social media users for his sartorial tribute:

Before the thinkpieces start thinkpiecing, Kid Cudi wore the dress on SNL in respect to Kurt Cobain and bring awareness to suicide prevention as the anniversary of his death was this week. pic.twitter.com/6xwUHWkA7l

— Tunde, MPAS, PA-C (@Tundeo__) April 11, 2021

If you’re out here hating on Kid Cudi because he was wearing a dress, grow up and understand that it’s not only an homage to Kurt Cobain but also him speaking loudly for everyone to be and love themselves for who they are.

