Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kim Basinger Reveals Agoraphobia Battle Left Her Housebound For Years: I Had To ‘Relearn Everything’

April 26, 2022
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim Basinger, 68, revealed her struggle with agoraphobia in the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s online talk show, Red Table Talk. The actress appeared on the show with her daughter Ireland Baldwin opened up about the effects caused by the phobia, which is an extreme fear of entering open or crowded places, and how they caused her to be housebound for years, in the in-depth interview, which is set to air on April 27.

“[I] would no longer go to dinner,” Kim told Jada at one point in a preview of the upcoming episode. “I had to relearn to drive, and for many years I would not go through the tunnels at Malibu. Everything used to make me nervous, like the glass [sliding] to open the door, or, ‘Where do I step to open the door?’ Everything became a big job to figure out how to do it.”

Kim BasingerKim Basinger looking gorgeous at a previous event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“You live with a dry mouth all the time, you’re very shaky, you’re just so exhausted all the time,” she added.

Kim went on to describe living with agoraphobia as “like something just completely shuts down within you and you have to relearn everything.”

Kim BasingerKim Basinger revealed she had agoraphobia on the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk.’ (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

In addition to her struggles with the phobia, Kim and Ireland discussed Ireland’s own health struggles which at one point had her not talking to her mom or dad, Alec Baldwin,

