how-kim-kardashian-feels-about-kanye-west-trying-to-win-her-back-after-skid-row-rant-&-kiss-photo

As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heats up, ex Kanye West has been campaigning to get her back — and sources spilled to HL how she feels about it!

Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, back in February. Although the split isn’t finalized, the Yeezy designer has been making public moves to try and win his wife back — but sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim has made up her mind. “Make no mistake about it, Kim is not getting back together with Kanye. Kim has not given Kanye any indication whatsoever that she wants to work it out,” they revealed. “Kim already told Kanye that their marriage was done months ago when she filed for divorce.”

In the last few days, Kanye shared a sweet black-and-white throwback photo of him kissing Kim back in 2019. The image was posted alongside a headline detailing his speech at Skid Row in Los Angeles where he announced he had “made mistakes” but believed God would reunite him with the SKIMS founder, who he shares kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with. Amongst the split, the pair have been co-parenting their children as they have actively spit their assets, with Kim buying Kanye out of the Hidden Hills home they shared.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in 2014. (Featureflash Photo Agency)

“Her and Kanye even amicably divided most of their assets, including their house. Kanye was even satisfied with the co-parenting situation that they had worked out,” the insider explained, noting that Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, has played a role. The KKW Beauty founder and SNL actor struck up a friendship after her hosting gig on Oct.

» Read Full Article