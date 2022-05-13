Menu
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having Kids With Pete Davidson As Romance Heats Up

May 13, 2022
Kim Kardashian hasn’t ruled out the possibility of having kids with boyfriend Pete Davidson! The reality icon, 41, is reportedly weighing the possibly as she and her SNL-star boyfriend, 28, continue to get closer. In fact, according to a Kardashian source, Kim is taking Pete’s mom Amy Davidson into account, too! “Kim knows Amy wants Pete to have grandkids and she also knows that Pete wants to be a father one day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. 

“Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be, and Pete has gotten close to North,” they continued. “They play together often because Pete is like a big kid and Kim loves to see this. She has not ruled out the possibility of having another child and she is prepared for this if it were to happen. The source added that while Kim is endeared to Pete’s playful side, she wouldn’t get pregnant.

“She would not carry a child and Pete knows this. She would use a surrogate again if she were to have another child,” they explained. “But having more kids is not something that Kim can say no to. She is still young and she loves being a mom. She knows the demands of raising children and she can balance that with a career. She has been doing it for almost a decade and doing it well.”

But Kim’s not the only woman whose opinion matters on the topic of kids — Pete is famously close to his mother and would want her approval.

